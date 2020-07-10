All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

5900 Goldenrod Lane N

5900 Goldenrod Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Goldenrod Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Available 8/1/2020. Very unique dome shaped home! Come & relax in open living spaces on main level. W/O to deck/fire-pit. LL has two BR's, laundry/storage and full bath. Lawn care/snow removal included in rent. Small dog OK with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N have any available units?
5900 Goldenrod Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N have?
Some of 5900 Goldenrod Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Goldenrod Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Goldenrod Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Goldenrod Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Goldenrod Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Goldenrod Lane N offers parking.
Does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Goldenrod Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N have a pool?
No, 5900 Goldenrod Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N have accessible units?
No, 5900 Goldenrod Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Goldenrod Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Goldenrod Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 Goldenrod Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

