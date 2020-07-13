Manor Royal Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub

Manor Royal is a fine Plymouth apartment community located within a top ranked school district and thriving cultural hotspot. Attend events at the Plymouth open-air amphitheater, and the Hilde Performance Center where many summer concerts are hosted. You can also stay busy outdoors by visiting the many trails and woodland areas nearby. Manor Royal is also on the bus line for Express buses to Downtown Minneapolis and neighboring suburbs. Manor Royal is located within reasonable distance from many shopping centers and stores. In addition, Highways 169, 94, 694, 394, and 55 are close, allowing you to get around with ease.