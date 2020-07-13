All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like Manor Royal Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
Manor Royal Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

Manor Royal Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
3930 Lancaster Ln N · (763) 333-2103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN 55441

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30206 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 30106 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 30216 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Manor Royal Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
Manor Royal is a fine Plymouth apartment community located within a top ranked school district and thriving cultural hotspot. Attend events at the Plymouth open-air amphitheater, and the Hilde Performance Center where many summer concerts are hosted. You can also stay busy outdoors by visiting the many trails and woodland areas nearby. Manor Royal is also on the bus line for Express buses to Downtown Minneapolis and neighboring suburbs. Manor Royal is located within reasonable distance from many shopping centers and stores. In addition, Highways 169, 94, 694, 394, and 55 are close, allowing you to get around with ease.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant (Minnesota residents) $50 per applicant (out-of-state)
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum (one bedroom), 3 pets maximum (two bedrooms)
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictionsWeight restrictions: 110 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Manor Royal Apartments have any available units?
Manor Royal Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Manor Royal Apartments have?
Some of Manor Royal Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Manor Royal Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Manor Royal Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Manor Royal Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Manor Royal Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Manor Royal Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Manor Royal Apartments offers parking.
Does Manor Royal Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Manor Royal Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Manor Royal Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Manor Royal Apartments has a pool.
Does Manor Royal Apartments have accessible units?
No, Manor Royal Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Manor Royal Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Manor Royal Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Manor Royal Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Manor Royal Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Manor Royal Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity