Manor Royal Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant (Minnesota residents) $50 per applicant (out-of-state)
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum (one bedroom), 3 pets maximum (two bedrooms)
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictionsWeight restrictions: 110 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $10/month