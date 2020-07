Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated furnished hardwood floors carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving sauna volleyball court cats allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance pool table racquetball court smoke-free community

Convenient and location rich, Vicksburg Village offers easy access to downtown Minneapolis via I-494 and Highway 55. Part of the highly sought after Wayzata school district in Plymouth, MN just steps from signature dining, shopping and recreation.



Enjoy ideal recreation spaces including an outdoor pool, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, volleyball and pet friendly amenties. Choose from spacious and well-designed floor plans featuring walk-in closets, full appliance package, vaulted ceilings and large balconies. We invite you to discover exceptional living at Vicksburg Village apartments..