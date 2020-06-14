126 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with garage
Plymouth was ranked the number one place to live in CNN Money in 2008. The Massachusetts settlers had bad luck of the draw.
What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond. See more
Plymouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.