Apartment List
/
MN
/
plymouth
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with garage

Plymouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,486
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1226 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,119
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1169 sqft
Gorgeous resort-style apartment complex surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota countryside landscape. On-site pool, gym, pet park, BBQ and sauna. Conveniently located near Luce Line Trail, local transit, shopping and entertainment. Pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
15612 60th Avenue North
15612 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Stunning home features spacious 3br/2.5ba of finished living space. Quick access to 494,169, Plymouth City Center. Main level: Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite tops, birch cabinets, hardwood floors, large pantry and patio access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4300 Trenton Lane N #307
4300 Trenton Lane North, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
926 sqft
4300 Trenton Lane N #307 Available 07/01/20 Plymouth Condo, 1 Garage Space, Fireplace, Pool, Avail July 1st - This property is in great condition, the video was just taken by our tenant. The condo comes with one garage space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11210 12th Avenue North
11210 12th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 296314 For the amenities you really want- W/D, stone FP & maple hardwood floors!! Within this charming apt building are 9 other apartments.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5016 Yuma Ln N
5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1892 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Townhome 3Br/2.5 (Wayzata) Plymouth, MN - Property Id: 288125 Location: 5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446 3BR/2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5025 Garland Ln N Apt F
5025 Garland Lane, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1526 sqft
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Plymouth! Bright rooms with light, spacious closets! Updated kitchen. Attached garage included. Available August 1! This is a two year lease.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1730 Merrimac Lane N
1730 Merrimac Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Minimum Lease 12 months. Outstanding 3 BR town home available in the Wayzata school district. Wonderful location near shopping, and the Oakwood community play field with parks, playground, ball fields and tennis courts.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15736 60th Ave N
15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house).
City Guide for Plymouth, MN

Plymouth was ranked the number one place to live in CNN Money in 2008. The Massachusetts settlers had bad luck of the draw.

What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plymouth, MN

Plymouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth 3 BedroomsPlymouth Accessible ApartmentsPlymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with GaragePlymouth Apartments with GymPlymouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Apartments with Pool
Plymouth Apartments with Washer-DryerPlymouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlymouth Furnished ApartmentsPlymouth Pet Friendly PlacesPlymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities