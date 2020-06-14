Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

207 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plymouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,185
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11210 12th Avenue North
11210 12th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 296314 For the amenities you really want- W/D, stone FP & maple hardwood floors!! Within this charming apt building are 9 other apartments.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
15612 60th Avenue North
15612 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Stunning home features spacious 3br/2.5ba of finished living space. Quick access to 494,169, Plymouth City Center. Main level: Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite tops, birch cabinets, hardwood floors, large pantry and patio access.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,346
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,508
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,608
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:11pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Robbinsdale
12 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Birchwood
7 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$939
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Parkwood Knolls
18 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,114
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Eliot
7 Units Available
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,290
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
City Guide for Plymouth, MN

Plymouth was ranked the number one place to live in CNN Money in 2008. The Massachusetts settlers had bad luck of the draw.

What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Plymouth, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plymouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

