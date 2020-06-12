/
3 bedroom apartments
154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1490 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
1 Unit Available
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1778 sqft
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.
1 Unit Available
5016 Yuma Ln N
5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1892 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Townhome 3Br/2.5 (Wayzata) Plymouth, MN - Property Id: 288125 Location: 5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446 3BR/2.
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available 7-1-2020. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint job. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level. Center island in kitchen and SS appliances.
1 Unit Available
1730 Merrimac Lane N
1730 Merrimac Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Minimum Lease 12 months. Outstanding 3 BR town home available in the Wayzata school district. Wonderful location near shopping, and the Oakwood community play field with parks, playground, ball fields and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
15736 60th Ave N
15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house).
1 Unit Available
15848 60th Avenue N
15848 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1917 sqft
Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space.
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1793 sqft
Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.
1 Unit Available
17730 48th Place N
17730 48th Place North, Plymouth, MN
Available 8/1/2020.
1 Unit Available
15590 17th Place N
15590 17th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1470 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Beautiful detached town home in the award winning Wayzata school district! Association maintains front yeard and performs snow removal.
1 Unit Available
4125 Dallas Lane N
4125 Dallas Lane North, Plymouth, MN
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 5 Bed /31/2 Bth home in Plymouth is available for 5/15 move in date!! Main Level Features Updated Kitchen, Dining room, quarter Bath, Living Room with Patio, Deck and large back yard.
1 Unit Available
17515 8th Avenue N
17515 8th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2594 sqft
Spectacular Victorian style 2 story! This home was painstakingly built to mirror a 1890's Victorian home. Large kitchen with big pantry, Dinning room with built in oak hutch is an original turn of century. 2nd story has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
15206 60th Avenue N
15206 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
1 Unit Available
15716 60th Avenue N
15716 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1911 sqft
Upscale and convenient living in Plymouth. Main level concept brings a large connected space for the dining to kitchen to living room. All the bedrooms are on the upper level with two full baths and the laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
1 Unit Available
6588 Jonquil Way
6588 Jonquil Way, Maple Grove, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove.
1 Unit Available
17770 66th Avenue N
17770 66th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1675 sqft
Available June 1st for moving in. End unit with tons of natural light! Beautiful floors on main level and architectural arches. Specious kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter space. Living Room with stone fireplace.
1 Unit Available
6757 Urbandale Lane N
6757 Urbandale Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,900 sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,879
1392 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
