Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM

154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN

Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1490 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1778 sqft
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5016 Yuma Ln N
5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1892 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Townhome 3Br/2.5 (Wayzata) Plymouth, MN - Property Id: 288125 Location: 5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446 3BR/2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available 7-1-2020. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint job. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level. Center island in kitchen and SS appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1730 Merrimac Lane N
1730 Merrimac Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Minimum Lease 12 months. Outstanding 3 BR town home available in the Wayzata school district. Wonderful location near shopping, and the Oakwood community play field with parks, playground, ball fields and tennis courts.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15736 60th Ave N
15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house).

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15848 60th Avenue N
15848 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1917 sqft
Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1793 sqft
Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17730 48th Place N
17730 48th Place North, Plymouth, MN
Available 8/1/2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15590 17th Place N
15590 17th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1470 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Beautiful detached town home in the award winning Wayzata school district! Association maintains front yeard and performs snow removal.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Dallas Lane N
4125 Dallas Lane North, Plymouth, MN
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 5 Bed /31/2 Bth home in Plymouth is available for 5/15 move in date!! Main Level Features Updated Kitchen, Dining room, quarter Bath, Living Room with Patio, Deck and large back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17515 8th Avenue N
17515 8th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2594 sqft
Spectacular Victorian style 2 story! This home was painstakingly built to mirror a 1890's Victorian home. Large kitchen with big pantry, Dinning room with built in oak hutch is an original turn of century. 2nd story has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15206 60th Avenue N
15206 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15716 60th Avenue N
15716 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1911 sqft
Upscale and convenient living in Plymouth. Main level concept brings a large connected space for the dining to kitchen to living room. All the bedrooms are on the upper level with two full baths and the laundry room.
1 of 6

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6588 Jonquil Way
6588 Jonquil Way, Maple Grove, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17770 66th Avenue N
17770 66th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1675 sqft
Available June 1st for moving in. End unit with tons of natural light! Beautiful floors on main level and architectural arches. Specious kitchen with a lot of cabinets and counter space. Living Room with stone fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
6757 Urbandale Lane N
6757 Urbandale Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,900 sqft.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,879
1392 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.

