/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
258 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1427 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,503
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,237
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,424
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 09:39pm
18 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,375
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
1 of 78
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18593 58th Pl N
18593 58th Pl N, Plymouth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4200 sqft
Property Description This beautiful New Construction Executive 4,200 SF spacious Home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the Wayzata school district.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5094 Yuma Lane N
5094 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1950 sqft
Available September1st! Located in the highly regarded Wayzata School District among green meadows and natural marsh, designed with recreational amenities for an active lifestyle and neighborhood pool.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
852 Trenton Lane N
852 Trenton Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1325 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. NO PHONE CALLS please - request a showing online. Beautiful, well maintained 2 BR TH in prime Plymouth location. Close to parks, lake, walking trails and shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3300 Urbandale Lane N
3300 Urbandale Lane North, Plymouth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2845 sqft
Available 9/1/2020. NO PHONE CALLS please- requesting a showing online. Large split entry home in the award winning Wayzata School Disctrict. Huge main floor family room. Large kitchen with SS appliances and plenty of storage. 5 large bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5205 Holly Lane N
5205 Holly Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2306 sqft
Beautiful TH in the award winning Wayzata school district. Private view of wetlands. Loaded with custom upgrades including tiled floors, pergo, marble, SS appliances, vaulted ceiling in MBR, wet bat, custom fireplace and plenty of room to enjoy.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
15655 24th Avenue N
15655 24th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 8/1/2020. No Calls Please - Request a showing via website. High demand Wayzata School District! Open floor plan and lots of light in this end unit townhome. Across street from park and close by trails/entertainment/shopping.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available Immediately. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE - request showing on line. Home as ALL new carpet and paint. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15716 60th Avenue N
15716 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1911 sqft
Upscale and convenient living in Plymouth. Main level concept brings a large connected space for the dining to kitchen to living room. All the bedrooms are on the upper level with two full baths and the laundry room.
1 of 8
Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
2240 Ranchview Lane North
2240 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Great Location! Spacious 2-bed, 1-bath Townhome near Parkers Lake in the Wayzata School District available now in Plymouth! Amenities include fireplace, ceiling fans, attached 1-car garage, central air conditioning, microwave, dishwasher, balcony
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2230 Ranchview Ln N 88
2230 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1081 sqft
Unit 88 Available 06/01/20 Pintail Villas - Property Id: 164296 Very nice 2 story townhouse; 2 bedrooms (upper level), 1 bath, 1 attached garage and walk-out patio/balcony on ground level. Available May or June 1, 2020. Brand new carpet and paint.
Similar Pages
Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth 3 BedroomsPlymouth Accessible ApartmentsPlymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with GaragePlymouth Apartments with GymPlymouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Apartments with Pool