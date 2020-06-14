263 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with gym
Plymouth was ranked the number one place to live in CNN Money in 2008. The Massachusetts settlers had bad luck of the draw.
What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plymouth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.