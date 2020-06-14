Apartment List
/
MN
/
plymouth
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

263 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plymouth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,185
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,486
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,119
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1169 sqft
Gorgeous resort-style apartment complex surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota countryside landscape. On-site pool, gym, pet park, BBQ and sauna. Conveniently located near Luce Line Trail, local transit, shopping and entertainment. Pet friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
15700 Rockford Rd
15700 Rockford Road, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
2 BHK apartment in Vicksburg Village Apts on Rockford Road available for a 6 month/12 month sublease starting 1st Sep.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
4920 Underwood Lane North #I
4920 Underwood Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1796 sqft
Relax by the fireplace or lounge off the front porch. This great home is in immaculate condition. Underground parking. that leads right up to the unit.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1778 sqft
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available 7-1-2020. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint job. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level. Center island in kitchen and SS appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15848 60th Avenue N
15848 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1917 sqft
Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1793 sqft
Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3615 Lawndale Lane N
3615 Lawndale Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1624 sqft
Another Listing by Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!! **********In person tour Available *****open for in person tour ******** ( 2-6pm) please call********** (612) 351-6243 Wayzata schools! This stunning home features 2 bedrooms 1.
City Guide for Plymouth, MN

Plymouth was ranked the number one place to live in CNN Money in 2008. The Massachusetts settlers had bad luck of the draw.

What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Plymouth, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plymouth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth 3 BedroomsPlymouth Accessible ApartmentsPlymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with GaragePlymouth Apartments with GymPlymouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Apartments with Pool
Plymouth Apartments with Washer-DryerPlymouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlymouth Furnished ApartmentsPlymouth Pet Friendly PlacesPlymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities