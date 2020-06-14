/
furnished apartments
40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
12 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,338
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
61 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,139
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
7 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,379
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
31 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
2 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Plymouth
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,255
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
34 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,348
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
41 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
10 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,367
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
11 Units Available
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
917 sqft
Finally, what you have been searching for...
