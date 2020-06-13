/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
78 Accessible Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,318
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,486
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 05:03pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Birchwood
6 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$939
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,670
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Blackstone
30 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Minnehaha
7 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Elmwood
3 Units Available
Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1194 sqft
The Camerata offers an impressive ensemble of floor plan options, including studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with dens, two-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with den apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Wolfe Park
1 Unit Available
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1104 sqft
The Adagio is a community that combines contemporary common areas, beautiful apartment interiors and a dynamic menu of complementary amenities, all meant to help you relax and appreciate your time at home.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,545
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Similar Pages
Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth 3 BedroomsPlymouth Accessible ApartmentsPlymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with GaragePlymouth Apartments with GymPlymouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Apartments with Pool