pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM
106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1427 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,079
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,244
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,424
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,219
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1169 sqft
Gorgeous resort-style apartment complex surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota countryside landscape. On-site pool, gym, pet park, BBQ and sauna. Conveniently located near Luce Line Trail, local transit, shopping and entertainment. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Last updated July 8 at 09:39pm
18 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,375
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
2240 Ranchview Lane North
2240 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Great Location! Spacious 2-bed, 1-bath Townhome near Parkers Lake in the Wayzata School District available now in Plymouth! Amenities include fireplace, ceiling fans, attached 1-car garage, central air conditioning, microwave, dishwasher, balcony
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minnetonka's newest luxury pet-friendly apartment community. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, patio/balcony. Near I-394, I-494 and Ridgedale Mall. Deluxe apartments feature 9' ceilings, central air, and huge bath suites.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
15 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
35 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,464
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
