/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:07 AM
201 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1003 sqft
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:12pm
$
25 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1218 sqft
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1169 sqft
Gorgeous resort-style apartment complex surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota countryside landscape. On-site pool, gym, pet park, BBQ and sauna. Conveniently located near Luce Line Trail, local transit, shopping and entertainment. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
15700 Rockford Rd
15700 Rockford Road, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
2 BHK apartment in Vicksburg Village Apts on Rockford Road available for a 6 month/12 month sublease starting 1st Sep.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5025 Garland Ln N Apt F
5025 Garland Lane, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1526 sqft
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Plymouth! Bright rooms with light, spacious closets! Updated kitchen. Attached garage included. Available August 1! This is a two year lease.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
4920 Underwood Lane North #I
4920 Underwood Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1796 sqft
Relax by the fireplace or lounge off the front porch. This great home is in immaculate condition. Underground parking. that leads right up to the unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15655 24th Avenue N
15655 24th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. No Calls Please - Request a showing via website. High demand Wayzata School District! Open floor plan and lots of light in this end unit townhome. Across street from park and close by trails/entertainment/shopping.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13700 54th Avenue N
13700 54th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1646 sqft
This big 1600sqf end unit offers all the fresh paint and new flooring, high ceiling living room with fireplace, that is open to the upper loft. The kitchen has A large pantry for your storage needs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3605 Lawndale Lane N
3605 Lawndale Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Completely updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town home in great location. Updates include New paint, Appliances, Washer and Dryer, Granite Counter tops and updated bathrooms. Wayzata Schools
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Similar Pages
Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth 3 BedroomsPlymouth Accessible ApartmentsPlymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with GaragePlymouth Apartments with GymPlymouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Apartments with Pool