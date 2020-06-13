125 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with balcony
Plymouth was ranked the number one place to live in CNN Money in 2008. The Massachusetts settlers had bad luck of the draw.
What makes this city so popular among the experts? First, the population Goldilocks’ dream come true: not too big and not too small (it's just right). With a population of close to 80,000 residents, Plymouth has a homey feel with the attractions of a large city. It’s the seventh largest city in Minnesota, yet it doesn't feel overcrowded. The second reason is its location. Plymouth has many highways running through it, allowing for easy access to Minneapolis and major attractions. The third reason is its beauty. Located near central Minnesota where nature reigns, Plymouth boasts a number of lakes, trees, and parks. It is home to Medicine Lake (Plymouth's original name), which is the largest lake in the county. If you love to boat, fish, or canoe, you'll feel right at home here. Plymouth draws in boaters and anglers from all over the state and beyond. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plymouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.