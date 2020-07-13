Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car wash area cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Park Place Apartments offers luxury without the responsibilities of ownership. Our Plymouth apartments for rent are conveniently located and ideally suited for todays lifestyle and boast spacious floor plans that are beautiful and practical. Apartment homes are well-equipped with standard luxury features that may only be options in other communities. Residents can enjoy many recreational activities without ever having to leave the community. Come join us at Park Place, where you will find that quality, convenience and luxury are not always expensive. Please call for an appointment today to tour our apartments for rent in Plymouth. Let us welcome you home.