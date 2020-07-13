All apartments in Plymouth
Park Place

Open Now until 7pm
14550 34th Ave N · (202) 846-2390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55447

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-300137 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 01-300138 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-600122 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 04-605339 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 01-300226 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Park Place Apartments offers luxury without the responsibilities of ownership. Our Plymouth apartments for rent are conveniently located and ideally suited for todays lifestyle and boast spacious floor plans that are beautiful and practical. Apartment homes are well-equipped with standard luxury features that may only be options in other communities. Residents can enjoy many recreational activities without ever having to leave the community. Come join us at Park Place, where you will find that quality, convenience and luxury are not always expensive. Please call for an appointment today to tour our apartments for rent in Plymouth. Let us welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 applicant per adult
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Combined credit score of 620 or higher; Guarantor credit score of 680 or higher
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $325 ($75 refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed Restrictions (No aggressive breeds); No weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Normal Parking included. One underground parking space require; additional under ground parking available if needed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place has 17 units available starting at $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
Yes, Park Place has accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Place has units with air conditioning.
