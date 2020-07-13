200 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MN with pool

Apartment List
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1427 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,079
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
1 of 58

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,244
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
1 of 61

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,219
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1169 sqft
Gorgeous resort-style apartment complex surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota countryside landscape. On-site pool, gym, pet park, BBQ and sauna. Conveniently located near Luce Line Trail, local transit, shopping and entertainment. Pet friendly.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated July 8 at 09:39pm
18 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,375
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1778 sqft
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5094 Yuma Lane N
5094 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1950 sqft
Available September1st! Located in the highly regarded Wayzata School District among green meadows and natural marsh, designed with recreational amenities for an active lifestyle and neighborhood pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15848 60th Avenue N
15848 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1917 sqft
Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1793 sqft
Another wonderful property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
1 of 55

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,464
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillsboro in New Hope. View photos, descriptions and more!

