14801 Crestview Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Stunning executive home in minnetonka schools gorgeous home in prime minnetonka location. A quick drive to prime freeway access at 494 and 7 this home has a perfect location for quick access to everything, minneapolis, eden prairie, the airport, downtown wayzata and so much more. with three large bedrooms and an oversized bonus room this home gives plenty of living space. High vaulted ceilings in the family room give shape to the open floor plan which boasts stunning wood floors, granite counters and stainless appliances as well as 2 fireplaces. entertaining is easy with the fully finished basement covering 1600 sqft with walkout to the open and private back yard. The deck off the main living space gives a perfect location to enjoy the wonderful landscaping. the oversized 3 car garage gives just 1 more reason to call this property home. This property will not last long.