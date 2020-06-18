All apartments in Minnetonka
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
14801 Crestview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14801 Crestview Lane

14801 Crestview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14801 Crestview Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning executive home in minnetonka schools gorgeous home in prime minnetonka location. A quick drive to prime freeway access at 494 and 7 this home has a perfect location for quick access to everything, minneapolis, eden prairie, the airport, downtown wayzata and so much more. with three large bedrooms and an oversized bonus room this home gives plenty of living space. High vaulted ceilings in the family room give shape to the open floor plan which boasts stunning wood floors, granite counters and stainless appliances as well as 2 fireplaces. entertaining is easy with the fully finished basement covering 1600 sqft with walkout to the open and private back yard. The deck off the main living space gives a perfect location to enjoy the wonderful landscaping. the oversized 3 car garage gives just 1 more reason to call this property home. This property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14801 Crestview Lane have any available units?
14801 Crestview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 14801 Crestview Lane have?
Some of 14801 Crestview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14801 Crestview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14801 Crestview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14801 Crestview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14801 Crestview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 14801 Crestview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14801 Crestview Lane does offer parking.
Does 14801 Crestview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14801 Crestview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14801 Crestview Lane have a pool?
No, 14801 Crestview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14801 Crestview Lane have accessible units?
No, 14801 Crestview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14801 Crestview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14801 Crestview Lane has units with dishwashers.
