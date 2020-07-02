All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like Ridgegate Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
Ridgegate Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Ridgegate Apartments

1919 YMCA Ln · (612) 255-6236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgegate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
alarm system
internet access
lobby
online portal
Inhale comfort, exhale stress. Breathe in the air of luxury, breathe out the worry of the morning commute. At RidgeGate Apartments in Minnesota, you’ve found the home you desire. Located in a coveted neighborhood of Minneapolis, this pet-friendly community offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments for rent in Minnetonka. Your home, with its stunning architectural design, will boast features like private terraces to enjoy the scenic views, roman tubs for your relaxation, built-in bookcases that create ample space for the things you love or the words you live by, gourmet kitchens so you can indulge the chef in you, and more.Outside your community, Park & Ride across the street, makes getting anywhere in the city a breeze and when you return, amenities like underground parking will make coming home easier. Visit us to see why RidgeGate Apartments should be No. 1 on your list of best apartments in Minnetonka.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $400- $500
Move-in Fees: $44 amenity fee/month
Additional: $42/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 20 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgegate Apartments have any available units?
Ridgegate Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgegate Apartments have?
Some of Ridgegate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgegate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgegate Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Ridgegate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ridgegate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments offers parking.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have a pool?
No, Ridgegate Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ridgegate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ridgegate Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with BalconyMinnetonka Apartments with Parking
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity