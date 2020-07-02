Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance garage alarm system internet access lobby online portal

Inhale comfort, exhale stress. Breathe in the air of luxury, breathe out the worry of the morning commute. At RidgeGate Apartments in Minnesota, you’ve found the home you desire. Located in a coveted neighborhood of Minneapolis, this pet-friendly community offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments for rent in Minnetonka. Your home, with its stunning architectural design, will boast features like private terraces to enjoy the scenic views, roman tubs for your relaxation, built-in bookcases that create ample space for the things you love or the words you live by, gourmet kitchens so you can indulge the chef in you, and more.Outside your community, Park & Ride across the street, makes getting anywhere in the city a breeze and when you return, amenities like underground parking will make coming home easier. Visit us to see why RidgeGate Apartments should be No. 1 on your list of best apartments in Minnetonka.