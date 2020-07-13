Apartment List
83 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Minnetonka, MN

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,041
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Minnetonka
Last updated July 13 at 09:04am
18 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,076
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
3 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1094 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cobblecrest
8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 101
8400 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
902 9th Avenue South, Apt. 2 - 1
902 9th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Completely updated main floor 2 bedroom condo in Valley Park. Comes with one spot of assigned parking. Access to an outdoor pool. Close to shopping and highways. No calls - emails only.
Results within 5 miles of Minnetonka
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
30 Units Available
Winnetka Hills
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
8 Units Available
Triangle
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Valley Place
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
LouAnn Terrace is the perfect fit for those seeking a pet-friendly and smoke-free option in New Hope, MN. Combine tranquil suburban living with the excitement of the big city only a short bus ride away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$830
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits. • Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Sorensen
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday Park
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4661 Independence Avenue N 61-105 Available 10/01/20 Call Joe at 763-453-8687 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath available August/September (RLNE4201968)
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
9 Units Available
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Enjoy use of coin-free laundry, picnic areas, and free parking. Hit the links at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. Shop and dine at The Shoppes at Knollwood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Triangle
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.

July 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report. Minnetonka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minnetonka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Minnetonka rents held steady over the past month

Minnetonka rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minnetonka stand at $1,196 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,508 for a two-bedroom. Minnetonka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    While rent prices have increased in Minnetonka over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Minnetonka

    As rents have increased marginally in Minnetonka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Minnetonka is less affordable for renters.

    • Minnetonka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,508 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Minnetonka's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%), and Baltimore (-0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Minnetonka than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Minnetonka is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

