83 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Minnetonka, MN

July 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report. Minnetonka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minnetonka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minnetonka rents held steady over the past month Minnetonka rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minnetonka stand at $1,196 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,508 for a two-bedroom. Minnetonka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

Rents falling across cities in Minnesota While rent prices have increased in Minnetonka over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).

Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Minnetonka As rents have increased marginally in Minnetonka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Minnetonka is less affordable for renters. Minnetonka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,508 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While Minnetonka's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%), and Baltimore (-0.7%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Minnetonka than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Minnetonka is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Minneapolis $910 $1,150 -0.3% -0.2% St. Paul $980 $1,240 -0.3% -0.5% Eden Prairie $1,440 $1,820 -0.4% -0.5% Burnsville $1,140 $1,440 -0.1% 2.5% Minnetonka $1,200 $1,510 -0.1% 0.7% Shakopee $1,120 $1,410 0.1% -0.2% Forest Lake $870 $1,100 0.1% -1.5% Hopkins $1,160 $1,460 0 0.5% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.