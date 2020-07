Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub internet access

Live inspired from your luxury apartment nestled in nature. This comfortable community is surrounded by 30 acres. Come home to walking trails, an indoor/outdoor pool and a sophisticated community recently renovated with your needs in mind.



When you get home to this private community, set on a 30-acre wooded property, you will barely recognize that just outside its gates is the thriving Minnetonka community with prominent Minnesota schools, gourmet shops, and premier restaurants.