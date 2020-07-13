175 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minnetonka's newest luxury pet-friendly apartment community. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, patio/balcony. Near I-394, I-494 and Ridgedale Mall. Deluxe apartments feature 9' ceilings, central air, and huge bath suites.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
15 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
35 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,041
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,464
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,228
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1075 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,238
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,695
1162 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,164
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1206 sqft
Unique apartment and retail community just minutes away from Glen Lake, Kinsel Park and Lake Rose. Pet-friendly, non-smoking community with state-of-the-art facilities, including gym, pools, spa, shopping and putting green.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2337 Linner Road
2337 Linner Road, Minnetonka, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4734 sqft
2337 Linner Road Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Minnetonka!! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom rambler with main floor master bedroom. Kitchen informal dinning and vaulted living room all together for a great room effect.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16025 Gleason Lake Road
16025 Gleason Lake Drive, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2832 sqft
Nice Updated 3br/3ba In Wayzata - Nice Updated 3br/3ba In Wayzata, just minutes from Lake Minnetonka. Home has been remodeled over the years and has a nice open floor plan. Enjoy the backyard from a large deck.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17801 Old Excelsior Blvd
17801 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath home available Sept 1 in beautiful Minnetonka. This unit features one-level living with a large and private backyard. There is a large open bedroom with a view of outdoor scenery. Washer/dryer in-unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5520 Rowland Road
5520 Rowland Road, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1721 sqft
Live in this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit nestled in the heart of Minnetonka! With quick access to highways 7, 62 and I-494 you can get anywhere quickly.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10774 Cedar Bend
10774 Cedar Bend, Minnetonka, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2000 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom twin home sits on a quiet, private street in a great Minnetonka location and becomes available August 1st. Features of the property include 2 bedrooms on upper level & 2 on lower level .

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5100 Clear Spring Road
5100 Clear Spring Road, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available August 1st! 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex home located behind "Fun Factory" in Minnetonka. Minnetonka school district with pickup from the buses right out front! Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area that reaches out into the living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
17801 Excelsior Boulevard
17801 Excelsior Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath home available Sept 1 in beautiful Minnetonka. This unit features one-level living with a large and private backyard. There is a large open bedroom with a view of outdoor scenery. Washer/dryer in-unit.
Results within 1 mile of Minnetonka
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,079
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Minnetonka, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Minnetonka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

