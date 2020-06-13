164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1280 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4330 Wilson Street
4330 Wilson Street, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom rental home with high-end furnishes, 3 bedrooms on upper level with a master bath. Close to Minnetonka Regional Trail. Unfinished lower level. Available May 16th for a 12 month lease. Minnetonka Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3942 Haven Road
3942 Haven Road, Minnetonka, MN
Quiet cul de sac is the tranquil setting for this amazing 2-story walkout home. This home has been meticulously maintained and is move-in ready. Custom designed, open floor plan, soaring 2-story foyer and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Minnetonka
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1490 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1660 sqft
Luxurious townhouses with top-notch staff. Refreshing woodland setting. Located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award-winning Hopkins school district. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Minnehaha
7 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6864 hallmark drive
6864 Hallmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
754 8th Avenue South
754 8th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly! Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Avenues West
1 Unit Available
317 15th Avenue N
317 15th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story home is in a great location on a quiet street.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6381 Oxbow Bend
6381 Oxbow Bend, Chanhassen, MN
Absolutely breath-taking custom built 2 story walk-out on a beautiful lot. A wall of windows and vaulted ceilings flood the main level with natural sunlight and views for days.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
17515 8th Avenue N
17515 8th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2594 sqft
Spectacular Victorian style 2 story! This home was painstakingly built to mirror a 1890's Victorian home. Large kitchen with big pantry, Dinning room with built in oak hutch is an original turn of century. 2nd story has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Minnetonka
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1719 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1427 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.

June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report. Minnetonka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minnetonka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report. Minnetonka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minnetonka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minnetonka rents declined significantly over the past month

Minnetonka rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minnetonka stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,510 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Minnetonka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minnetonka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Minnetonka

    As rents have increased in Minnetonka, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Minnetonka is less affordable for renters.

    • Minnetonka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,510 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minnetonka.
    • While Minnetonka's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Minnetonka than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Minnetonka is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

