Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM

200 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
3 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1260 sqft
Minnetonka's newest luxury pet-friendly apartment community. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, patio/balcony. Near I-394, I-494 and Ridgedale Mall. Deluxe apartments feature 9' ceilings, central air, and huge bath suites.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1094 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
15 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1206 sqft
Unique apartment and retail community just minutes away from Glen Lake, Kinsel Park and Lake Rose. Pet-friendly, non-smoking community with state-of-the-art facilities, including gym, pools, spa, shopping and putting green.
Results within 1 mile of Minnetonka
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Parkwood Knolls
19 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1043 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Minnehaha
40 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1147 sqft
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 01:42am
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1122 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1258 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Hopkins
17 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1169 sqft
Gorgeous resort-style apartment complex surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota countryside landscape. On-site pool, gym, pet park, BBQ and sauna. Conveniently located near Luce Line Trail, local transit, shopping and entertainment. Pet friendly.

June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minnetonka Rent Report. Minnetonka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minnetonka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Minnetonka rents declined significantly over the past month

Minnetonka rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minnetonka stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,510 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Minnetonka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minnetonka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Minnetonka

    As rents have increased in Minnetonka, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Minnetonka is less affordable for renters.

    • Minnetonka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,510 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minnetonka.
    • While Minnetonka's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Minnetonka than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Minnetonka is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

