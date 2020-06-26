All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Cedar Pointe Townhomes

11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N · (612) 255-6879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Special offer! One Month Free with Feb 1st, 2020 move in. Restrictions apply.
Location

11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11222 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11253 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1537 sqft

Unit 11300 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1537 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Pointe Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Conveniently close to schools, major employment, retail, grocery and recreational centers. Cedar Pointe is minutes from major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and just 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. We are known as a great alternative to apartments for rent in St. Louis Park and Minneapolis, MN. Contact us to schedule a tour and reserve your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $150.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/dog - $25/cat
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: outside storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Pointe Townhomes have any available units?
Cedar Pointe Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Pointe Townhomes have?
Some of Cedar Pointe Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Pointe Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Pointe Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Special offer! One Month Free with Feb 1st, 2020 move in. Restrictions apply.
Is Cedar Pointe Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Pointe Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Pointe Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Pointe Townhomes offers parking.
Does Cedar Pointe Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Pointe Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Pointe Townhomes have a pool?
No, Cedar Pointe Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Pointe Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Cedar Pointe Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Pointe Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Pointe Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
