221 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN with hardwood floors
Lake Minnetonka may have only first been seen (to the best of our knowledge, anyway) in 1822, but that doesn't mean it's old hat. Minnetonka is a suburban city (the 17th largest) in the state of Minnesota. With 44% of the population aged 55 years or older (can anyone say baby boomers?), the city has a rich natural resource base and has a strong resolve of preserving it. While most of the cities in United States is focused on seeing whose downtown can be noisier, Minnetonka is proud of its 49 community parks and more than 1000 acres of natural open space. Try and say that, Vegas. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Minnetonka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.