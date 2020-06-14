Apartment List
221 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Minnetonka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,346
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,508
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,608
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1206 sqft
Unique apartment and retail community just minutes away from Glen Lake, Kinsel Park and Lake Rose. Pet-friendly, non-smoking community with state-of-the-art facilities, including gym, pools, spa, shopping and putting green.
Results within 1 mile of Minnetonka
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Parkwood Knolls
18 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,114
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Hopkins
18 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$1,180
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:11pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$890
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1094 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Minnehaha
6 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,360
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Minnehaha
39 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,285
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11210 12th Avenue North
11210 12th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 296314 For the amenities you really want- W/D, stone FP & maple hardwood floors!! Within this charming apt building are 9 other apartments.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Avenues West
1 Unit Available
317 15th Avenue N
317 15th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story home is in a great location on a quiet street.
Results within 5 miles of Minnetonka
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,283
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
City Guide for Minnetonka, MN

"Skies blue / O'er you / Look down in love. / Waves bright / Give Light / As on they move." (-Slim Whitman, “By The Waters of Minnetonka”)

Lake Minnetonka may have only first been seen (to the best of our knowledge, anyway) in 1822, but that doesn't mean it's old hat. Minnetonka is a suburban city (the 17th largest) in the state of Minnesota. With 44% of the population aged 55 years or older (can anyone say baby boomers?), the city has a rich natural resource base and has a strong resolve of preserving it. While most of the cities in United States is focused on seeing whose downtown can be noisier, Minnetonka is proud of its 49 community parks and more than 1000 acres of natural open space. Try and say that, Vegas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Minnetonka, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Minnetonka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

