Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar fire pit game room guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

Waterstone Place is one of the friendliest apartment communities in the Twin Cities area, offering residents comfortable one and two-bedroom apartment homes surrounded by hospitable neighbors. Located in Minnetonka near Highway 169 and Minnetonka Boulevard, Waterstone Place is just minutes away from countless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. In addition to being pet-friendly, we offer amenities such as exercise facilities, storage lockers, an exceptional club room, underground parking, and controlled access entry. Renovations are underway at Waterstone Place! Stop in today!