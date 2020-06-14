143 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN with garage

"Skies blue / O'er you / Look down in love. / Waves bright / Give Light / As on they move." (-Slim Whitman, “By The Waters of Minnetonka”)

Lake Minnetonka may have only first been seen (to the best of our knowledge, anyway) in 1822, but that doesn't mean it's old hat. Minnetonka is a suburban city (the 17th largest) in the state of Minnesota. With 44% of the population aged 55 years or older (can anyone say baby boomers?), the city has a rich natural resource base and has a strong resolve of preserving it. While most of the cities in United States is focused on seeing whose downtown can be noisier, Minnetonka is proud of its 49 community parks and more than 1000 acres of natural open space. Try and say that, Vegas. See more