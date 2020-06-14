143 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN with garage
"Skies blue / O'er you / Look down in love. / Waves bright / Give Light / As on they move." (-Slim Whitman, “By The Waters of Minnetonka”)
Lake Minnetonka may have only first been seen (to the best of our knowledge, anyway) in 1822, but that doesn't mean it's old hat. Minnetonka is a suburban city (the 17th largest) in the state of Minnesota. With 44% of the population aged 55 years or older (can anyone say baby boomers?), the city has a rich natural resource base and has a strong resolve of preserving it. While most of the cities in United States is focused on seeing whose downtown can be noisier, Minnetonka is proud of its 49 community parks and more than 1000 acres of natural open space. Try and say that, Vegas. See more
Minnetonka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.