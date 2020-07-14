Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Renters Insurance Required
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
restrictions: Dogs allowed after reasonable accommodations requirements are met
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25/month per pet
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street Parking.