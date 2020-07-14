All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:15 AM

Nicollet

4422 Nicollet Avenue South · (651) 413-9912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4422 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55420

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nicollet.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Renters Insurance Required
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
restrictions: Dogs allowed after reasonable accommodations requirements are met
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25/month per pet
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nicollet have any available units?
Nicollet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Nicollet have?
Some of Nicollet's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nicollet currently offering any rent specials?
Nicollet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nicollet pet-friendly?
Yes, Nicollet is pet friendly.
Does Nicollet offer parking?
Yes, Nicollet offers parking.
Does Nicollet have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nicollet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nicollet have a pool?
No, Nicollet does not have a pool.
Does Nicollet have accessible units?
No, Nicollet does not have accessible units.
Does Nicollet have units with dishwashers?
No, Nicollet does not have units with dishwashers.
