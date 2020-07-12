/
lyn lake
342 Apartments for rent in Lyn Lake, Minneapolis, MN
46 Units Available
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,219
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1056 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
14 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,291
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
11 Units Available
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,250
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1090 sqft
The Murals of LynLake is located at 2833 Lyndale Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management. The Murals of LynLake offers Studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 557 to 1416 sq.ft.
33 Units Available
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
7557 sqft
The Lime community thrives both inside and out. Situated in Lyn Lake proper, our excellent walk, transit and bike scores mean youll live right in the thick of it, with immediate access to just about anything you need.
1 Unit Available
2812 Bryant Ave S
2812 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Beautiful Single Family Home Uptown Mpls (Lyn-Lake) - Beautiful Single Family Home in the Heart of Uptown in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood. This Spacious 3 bedroom is move in ready just in time for Spring.
1 Unit Available
2820 Bryant Ave S
2820 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2020 sqft
2820 Bryant Ave S Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home Uptown Mpls - Beautiful back yard and charming craftsman style built-in buffet in the dinning room. Enjoy a large kitchen with updated appliances.
1 Unit Available
2836 Dupont Ave S
2836 DuPont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1003 sqft
**PLEASE VISIT ** FOR DETAIL PICTURES ON AMENITIES Why are you looking for a renter? An elevated lifestyle deserves luxurious surroundings. With high style and unparalleled amenities, our homes provide an impressive setting for upscale living.
1 Unit Available
2837 Emerson Avenue S
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1122 sqft
Elan Uptown takes luxury to the next level in the City of Lakes. The high-end touches and modern designs in our apartments for rent in Minneapolis compliment the excitement and vibrancy of the surrounding community.
Results within 1 mile of Lyn Lake
41 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
32 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,270
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
20 Units Available
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
17 Units Available
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1111 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
3 Units Available
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
7 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,212
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
18 Units Available
Chroma
113 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments in Whittier neighborhood, one block from MCAD and MIA. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with island, granite counters. Features high ceilings, expansive windows, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony.
10 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
7 Units Available
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,020
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
3 Units Available
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
555 sqft
Welcome to Pillsbury Estates, three, 24-unit buildings located at 25th and Pillsbury Avenue.
23 Units Available
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,445
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
3 Units Available
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Girard Ave S in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
