Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

726 Quincy St NE

726 Quincy Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

726 Quincy Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Available 05/01/19 AWESOME NORTHEAST 2 BED (SAINT ANOTHONY EAST) - Property Id: 112496

Great location! & Fully Updated! - CLOSE to everything you want to do! Walk or Bike to your favorite places. Quiet dead-end street with no thru traffic. Large private backyard and deck for entertaining. 1 garage space.

-2 miles to Downtown or the University of Minnesota
-Seedhouse Brewery (1 Minute Walk), Indeed Brewing, 612 Brew, Uncle Franky's, Vegas Lounge, Lush Food Bar, Northeast Social, Mayslacks Bar, etc
-Yoga Studios and fitness gyms easy walking

Fully Updated duplex. Upper Unit has been updated with luxury finishes including new floors, white enameled woodwork, new bathroom, full kitchen remodel with white cabinets and butcher block counter tops. Unit has two bedrooms, kitchen/dining room and large living room. Plenty of closet space and storage. Central AC. Large backyard features shared deck and is fully fenced in - Great for relaxing and entertaining. Single Stall Garage parking space plus easy street parking.

Deposit, $1,795. Background and Credit required. No Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112496
Property Id 112496

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Quincy St NE have any available units?
726 Quincy St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Quincy St NE have?
Some of 726 Quincy St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Quincy St NE currently offering any rent specials?
726 Quincy St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Quincy St NE pet-friendly?
No, 726 Quincy St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 726 Quincy St NE offer parking?
Yes, 726 Quincy St NE offers parking.
Does 726 Quincy St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Quincy St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Quincy St NE have a pool?
No, 726 Quincy St NE does not have a pool.
Does 726 Quincy St NE have accessible units?
No, 726 Quincy St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Quincy St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Quincy St NE has units with dishwashers.
