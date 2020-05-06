726 Quincy St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage yoga

Available 05/01/19 AWESOME NORTHEAST 2 BED (SAINT ANOTHONY EAST) - Property Id: 112496



Great location! & Fully Updated! - CLOSE to everything you want to do! Walk or Bike to your favorite places. Quiet dead-end street with no thru traffic. Large private backyard and deck for entertaining. 1 garage space.



-2 miles to Downtown or the University of Minnesota

-Seedhouse Brewery (1 Minute Walk), Indeed Brewing, 612 Brew, Uncle Franky's, Vegas Lounge, Lush Food Bar, Northeast Social, Mayslacks Bar, etc

-Yoga Studios and fitness gyms easy walking



Fully Updated duplex. Upper Unit has been updated with luxury finishes including new floors, white enameled woodwork, new bathroom, full kitchen remodel with white cabinets and butcher block counter tops. Unit has two bedrooms, kitchen/dining room and large living room. Plenty of closet space and storage. Central AC. Large backyard features shared deck and is fully fenced in - Great for relaxing and entertaining. Single Stall Garage parking space plus easy street parking.



Deposit, $1,795. Background and Credit required. No Pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112496

Property Id 112496



No Pets Allowed



