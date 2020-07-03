Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

629 12th Ave SE Available 09/02/20 SPACIOUS 6 Bedroom House for Fall! - Live close to campus with five of your best friends!



This super spacious six bedroom house is available for Fall!



Located on a big corner lot in the eclectic Marcy Holmes neighborhood, just a block away from Marcy Park and two blocks from the heart of Dinkytown, this classic home is in the perfect spot!



FEATURES:

- 24/7 maintenance

- On-site laundry

- Dishwasher

- Bay window

- Off street parking

- Yard

- Dishwasher



(RLNE5224571)