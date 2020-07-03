Amenities
629 12th Ave SE Available 09/02/20 SPACIOUS 6 Bedroom House for Fall! - Live close to campus with five of your best friends!
This super spacious six bedroom house is available for Fall!
Located on a big corner lot in the eclectic Marcy Holmes neighborhood, just a block away from Marcy Park and two blocks from the heart of Dinkytown, this classic home is in the perfect spot!
FEATURES:
- 24/7 maintenance
- On-site laundry
- Dishwasher
- Bay window
- Off street parking
- Yard
