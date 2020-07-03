All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

629 12th Ave SE

629 Southeast 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

629 Southeast 12th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
629 12th Ave SE Available 09/02/20 SPACIOUS 6 Bedroom House for Fall! - Live close to campus with five of your best friends!

This super spacious six bedroom house is available for Fall!

Located on a big corner lot in the eclectic Marcy Holmes neighborhood, just a block away from Marcy Park and two blocks from the heart of Dinkytown, this classic home is in the perfect spot!

FEATURES:
- 24/7 maintenance
- On-site laundry
- Dishwasher
- Bay window
- Off street parking
- Yard
- Dishwasher

(RLNE5224571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

