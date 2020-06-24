600 N 2nd Street

Amenities

Ideally located in the residential area of the North Loop, but just blocks from Skyway access, Target Field, Light Rail Station, and one block from West River Parkway/Mississippi River, this River Station 2BR plus den, 1.5 townhome style condo with huge walkout patio is now available and has 2 INDOOR HEATED PARKING STALLS. This fully remodeled condo features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring on main level, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans in bedrooms, window treatments throughout, new carpet and paint, and huge gate private walkout patio with access from courtyard. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.