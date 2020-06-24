All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

600 N 2nd Street

600 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

600 2nd Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Ideally located in the residential area of the North Loop, but just blocks from Skyway access, Target Field, Light Rail Station, and one block from West River Parkway/Mississippi River, this River Station 2BR plus den, 1.5 townhome style condo with huge walkout patio is now available and has 2 INDOOR HEATED PARKING STALLS. This fully remodeled condo features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring on main level, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans in bedrooms, window treatments throughout, new carpet and paint, and huge gate private walkout patio with access from courtyard. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N 2nd Street have any available units?
600 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 600 N 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 600 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 600 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 600 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 600 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
