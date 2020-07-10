5600 Elliot Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must See 2 story home in a convenient south Minneapolis location 1 mile from Lake Nokomis, 6 blocks from Minnehaha Creek, and just one block from Kowalski's, restaurant, park, and bus line. This home has an open layout with lots of character featuring hardwood throughout, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and fully fenced in yard. It also includes a spacious private master suite with double sinks/heated floors in the bathroom and 3 seasoned porch just off the bedroom. Call anytime with any questions or to set up a showing.