All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 560 N 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
560 N 2nd Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 PM

560 N 2nd Street

560 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Warehouse District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

560 2nd Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Live affordably in the North Loop in this spacious top floor River Station 2BR, 2BA with western exposure and downtown skyline views! Located one block off Washington Ave where all the action is, this quiet 4th floor condo features hardwood flooring in living space, open concept floor plan large windows in each room with tons of natural light, large balcony with downtown skyline views, master suite, new washer/dryer unit and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 N 2nd Street have any available units?
560 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 560 N 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
560 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 560 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 560 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 560 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 560 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 N 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 560 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 560 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 560 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 560 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University