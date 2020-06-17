5545 Chicago Avenue

Amenities

Available MARCH 16TH, this lovely two bedroom condo near Diamond Lake check everything on your wishlist. A corner unit with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer, and screened in balcony are just some of the features. Neutral paint and southern exposure make this home bright and cheery. The secured building has an elevator making move in a breeze. Easy access to 35W, Crosstown Hwy, MPLS Airport and Mall of America. $55 application fee and security deposit = 1 month of rent. Underground parking, water,gas, and trash is INCLUDED! Tenant only pays electric. $300 HOA move-in/out fee. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/