All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5545 Chicago Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5545 Chicago Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5545 Chicago Avenue

5545 Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5545 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Diamond Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Available MARCH 16TH, this lovely two bedroom condo near Diamond Lake check everything on your wishlist. A corner unit with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer, and screened in balcony are just some of the features. Neutral paint and southern exposure make this home bright and cheery. The secured building has an elevator making move in a breeze. Easy access to 35W, Crosstown Hwy, MPLS Airport and Mall of America. $55 application fee and security deposit = 1 month of rent. Underground parking, water,gas, and trash is INCLUDED! Tenant only pays electric. $300 HOA move-in/out fee. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
5545 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 5545 Chicago Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5545 Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5545 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5545 Chicago Avenue offers parking.
Does 5545 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5545 Chicago Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 5545 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5545 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5545 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5545 Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University