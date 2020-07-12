/
holland
283 Apartments for rent in Holland, Minneapolis, MN
2 Units Available
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2335 Quincy St North East
2335 Northeast Quincy Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1060 sqft
Come view this completely rehabbed 2-bed, 1-bath single-family home available now in NE Mpls! This home features new carpet, flooring and paint throughout. Both bedrooms and the bath are on the upper level.
12 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
5 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
6 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1023 sqft
Now Open! N&E brings the power of "both/and" to apartment living.
5 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
931 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
1 Unit Available
2656 Buchanan St NE
2656 Northeast Buchanan Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1214 sqft
Move in and enjoy the summer in this updated NE Minneapolis home. This is a 4-bedroom, 1 bath nicely updated property, with wood floors, lots of natural light and established landscaping.
1 Unit Available
330 Monroe St NE - 12
330 Monroe St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Nice top floor corner unit. Fully Remodeled, new cabinets, appliances, flooring, couter-tops etc. Bright and sunny, good location, on bus-line. Walk to many restaurants, Lunds Grocery, Surdyks, Red-Stag and more. Off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
801 4th St NE Apt 2
801 Northeast 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1325 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath upper level duplex - located in the hottest location in Minneapolis! Just blocks from the Stone Arch Bridge, restaurants, breweries and more! Street parking only.
1 Unit Available
1503 Washington Street Northeast
1503 Northeast Washington Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1300 sqft
Large lower 2 Bed + Den unit available in NE Minneapolis duplex. Beautiful home with original woodwork, large pocket doors, big bedroom closets, and high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
2218 2nd St Ne
2218 Northeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
This unit is two bedrooms, one bathroom on the first floor of a duplex. The unit features recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and main living space and a newly renovated Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
623 Marshall St NE
623 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Available NOW 4bd 2ba 2car garage NE Minneapolis - Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Large Back Yard 4bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2car attached garage $3300.00/mo* $3349.
1 Unit Available
1713 Pierce St NE
1713 Northeast Pierce Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Northeast Minneapolis gem! This 2 Bedroom & 1 bathroom lower level duplex home is located in the very popular & trendy Northeast neighborhood in Minneapolis.
1 Unit Available
1816 Northeast Jackson Street - 1
1816 Northeast Jackson Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1510 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1st. In the Logan Park neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this main level unit has a classic feel with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms (plus den or office) and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
657 17th Avenue Northeast - 4
657 17th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Available September 1st. This unit is in the heart of NE nearby local favorite spots such as Tattersall Distilling, Indeed Taproom, Mayslacks and many more. Floors have been recently sanded and fresh paint everywhere.
1 Unit Available
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2
1615 Northeast 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Sheridan neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this upper level was recently renovated. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The best part about this unit is the location.
1 Unit Available
2911 Grand St Ne
2911 Northeast Grand Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in NE Minneapolis. Unit is the bottom floor of a duplex, with shared laundry in basement of the building. Walkable to tons of NE amenities including Betty Dangers, 56 Brewing, Fulton brewery and Mojo Cafe.
1 Unit Available
3259 Tyler St NE
3259 Northeast Tyler Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1398 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse!! Spacious 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath with detached garage. This house features spacious bedrooms and lots of windows.
1 Unit Available
1113 Spring Street Northeast, Unit 2
1113 Northeast Spring Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
623 sqft
This duplex was completely remodeled in 2016. Brand New Deck! Upper unit redone to the studs, new insulation, new tile and granite throughout both apartments. Upstairs bathroom remodeled, gleaming hardwood floors in both units.
1 Unit Available
1215 Marshall Street
1215 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,560
717 sqft
Unit offers granite counter tops, hardwood-like flooring, stainless steel appliances, fireplace & washer/ dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
700 University Ave NE - 1
700 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Stunning and Spacious First Floor 3 Bedroom + Office Unit! Beautifully updated with fresh paint, all new stainless steel appliances, charming built ins, decorative chimney and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Located in high demand NE St.
