5516 Washburn Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful story and half in popular Armatage neighborhood in SW Minneapolis. Unbeatable location close to Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, local restaurants, parks, transit, and more!

The main level offers bright spaces and hardwood floors through-out. There are two bedrooms, along with a spacious living room, updated kitchen and bathroom. The eat in kitchen faces the private back yard and has all stainless steel appliances and ceramic flooring. Upstairs there is a large master bedroom with carpet or it could be used for additional living space or home office. Lower level is nicely finished with a office area or extra bedroom and laundry room.

This home also offers central air, forced air heat and has a one stall garage and parking space.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.



***Due to Covid-19 and this home being occupied we have uploaded new photos and a virtual tour. You may apply for the home and if approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing with opportunity to decline. This minimizes the number of people going into the home.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.



Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.