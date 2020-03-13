All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5516 Washburn Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5516 Washburn Ave S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

5516 Washburn Ave S

5516 Washburn Avenue South · (612) 465-0424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5516 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful story and half in popular Armatage neighborhood in SW Minneapolis. Unbeatable location close to Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, local restaurants, parks, transit, and more!
The main level offers bright spaces and hardwood floors through-out. There are two bedrooms, along with a spacious living room, updated kitchen and bathroom. The eat in kitchen faces the private back yard and has all stainless steel appliances and ceramic flooring. Upstairs there is a large master bedroom with carpet or it could be used for additional living space or home office. Lower level is nicely finished with a office area or extra bedroom and laundry room.
This home also offers central air, forced air heat and has a one stall garage and parking space.
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.

***Due to Covid-19 and this home being occupied we have uploaded new photos and a virtual tour. You may apply for the home and if approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing with opportunity to decline. This minimizes the number of people going into the home.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.

Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 Washburn Ave S have any available units?
5516 Washburn Ave S has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 Washburn Ave S have?
Some of 5516 Washburn Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 Washburn Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Washburn Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 Washburn Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 Washburn Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5516 Washburn Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5516 Washburn Ave S does offer parking.
Does 5516 Washburn Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5516 Washburn Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 Washburn Ave S have a pool?
No, 5516 Washburn Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5516 Washburn Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5516 Washburn Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 Washburn Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5516 Washburn Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5516 Washburn Ave S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity