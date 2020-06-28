523 S 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy true brownstone style living in the heart of downtown at The Lenox, located off 9th and Portland just on the edge of Downtown East and Elliot Park. With tons of new development in the area, The Lenox is ideally situated for a downtown business district commute, or easy access in and out of downtown. This 2BR, 2BA with 2 tandem parking stalls features original brick walls throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring, open concept kitchen and living, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, bay style window in living room, large master suite with private direct access and patio.