Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

523 S 9th Street

523 South 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 South 9th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Elliot Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Enjoy true brownstone style living in the heart of downtown at The Lenox, located off 9th and Portland just on the edge of Downtown East and Elliot Park. With tons of new development in the area, The Lenox is ideally situated for a downtown business district commute, or easy access in and out of downtown. This 2BR, 2BA with 2 tandem parking stalls features original brick walls throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring, open concept kitchen and living, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, bay style window in living room, large master suite with private direct access and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 S 9th Street have any available units?
523 S 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 S 9th Street have?
Some of 523 S 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 S 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 S 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 S 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 S 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 523 S 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 S 9th Street offers parking.
Does 523 S 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 S 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 S 9th Street have a pool?
No, 523 S 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 S 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 523 S 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 S 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 S 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
