Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:42 AM

500 E Grant Street

500 East Grant Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

500 East Grant Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Elliot Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy panoramic downtown skyline views from this beautifully finished Grant Park corner 2BR Plus Den, 2BA condo. The den space has doors so condo lives like a 3BR! Carpet being replaced with hardwood and walls being repainted. Features floor-to-ceiling windows in living room, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry/granite countertops/stainless steel appliances/huge island, master suite with own separate balcony, double vanity, separate jacuzzi tub and shower, and walk-in closet with custom organizers. Grant Park has 24/7 front desk staff, community room, fitness center, business center, indoor pool and jacuzzi, car wash station, guest suites, and more. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water, sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E Grant Street have any available units?
500 E Grant Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 E Grant Street have?
Some of 500 E Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 E Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 E Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 E Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 500 E Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 E Grant Street does offer parking.
Does 500 E Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E Grant Street have a pool?
Yes, 500 E Grant Street has a pool.
Does 500 E Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 500 E Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 E Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
