500 E Grant Street

Enjoy panoramic downtown skyline views from this beautifully finished Grant Park corner 2BR Plus Den, 2BA condo. The den space has doors so condo lives like a 3BR! Carpet being replaced with hardwood and walls being repainted. Features floor-to-ceiling windows in living room, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry/granite countertops/stainless steel appliances/huge island, master suite with own separate balcony, double vanity, separate jacuzzi tub and shower, and walk-in closet with custom organizers. Grant Park has 24/7 front desk staff, community room, fitness center, business center, indoor pool and jacuzzi, car wash station, guest suites, and more. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water, sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable.