Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

4821 Lyndale Ave

4821 County Road 22 · No Longer Available
Location

4821 County Road 22, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Tangletown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4821 Lyndale Ave Available 06/28/19 South Minneapolis Single Family Home, 1.25 Baths, Attached Garage Fenced Yard - The pictures of this home were just taken. The home will have all new windows before move in as well as the fence will complete fence off the back yard.

The home has hardwood floors and the basement is finished. There is a one car garage attached to the front of the home and there is no alley in the back.

Upstairs you will find a large kitchen and dining room with side door to the back yard. There are also two bedrooms and a full bath along with a large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace.

Downstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom, quarter bath, family room, office and laundry area. The basement feels very fresh and has all new carpet and the bathroom is new.

As a renter you will be responsible for lawn, snow, and all utilities.

Application is required by everyone over 18, its $50 per person.

It is based on Income (3x the rent), credit, rental & work history and we do a full criminal check.

Thanks

(RLNE4929673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have any available units?
4821 Lyndale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Lyndale Ave have?
Some of 4821 Lyndale Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Lyndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Lyndale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Lyndale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Lyndale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Lyndale Ave offers parking.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have a pool?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
