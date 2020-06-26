Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4821 Lyndale Ave Available 06/28/19 South Minneapolis Single Family Home, 1.25 Baths, Attached Garage Fenced Yard - The pictures of this home were just taken. The home will have all new windows before move in as well as the fence will complete fence off the back yard.



The home has hardwood floors and the basement is finished. There is a one car garage attached to the front of the home and there is no alley in the back.



Upstairs you will find a large kitchen and dining room with side door to the back yard. There are also two bedrooms and a full bath along with a large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace.



Downstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom, quarter bath, family room, office and laundry area. The basement feels very fresh and has all new carpet and the bathroom is new.



As a renter you will be responsible for lawn, snow, and all utilities.



Application is required by everyone over 18, its $50 per person.



It is based on Income (3x the rent), credit, rental & work history and we do a full criminal check.



Thanks



