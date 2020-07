Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom: Section 8 Accepted - Amazing 5-bedroom well-maintained home. Completely remodeled with high-efficiency furnace, air conditioning and water heater. This home is complete with a master suite on the second level, and lower level bedrooms and family room. Fenced yard with lovely patio and pergola make this your backyard oasis. Spacious 2 car garage with additional parking. Upgraded kitchen, too!



(RLNE5224759)