All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4142 Girard Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4142 Girard Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4142 Girard Avenue North

4142 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4142 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Appreciate all that this duplex has to offer! Gorgeous hardwood floors, great natural lighting, beautiful original woodwork and a large kitchen with a bay window. Enjoy a spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and a 1-stall garage to keep your car out of the Minnesota weather.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyfBhDWgEVE

Utilities paid by resident: Water, Trash, Gas, Electric, Telephone & Cable.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $945, Available 11/5/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 Girard Avenue North have any available units?
4142 Girard Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4142 Girard Avenue North have?
Some of 4142 Girard Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4142 Girard Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Girard Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Girard Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4142 Girard Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4142 Girard Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4142 Girard Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4142 Girard Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4142 Girard Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Girard Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4142 Girard Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4142 Girard Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4142 Girard Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Girard Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4142 Girard Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University