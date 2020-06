Amenities

This unit is the second and third floor. 2nd floor has living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also a 3 season porch off of the larger front bedroom. 3rd floor has a brand new 3/4 bathroom, one large bedroom, 1 office/bonus space, could be used as a guest room. Separate boilers and water heaters. Tenant to pay gas and electric bill. Owner pays water, trash, snow & lawn care. On street parking only. Private in unit laundry. Prefer no pets.