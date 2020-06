Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family home featuring approximately 1000 square feet. This property is in a great location near the light rail and Lake Hiawatha. Appliances include stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Full unfinished basement, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, front porch, back yard. No dogs allowed but 1 cat would be considered with prior approval and payment of monthly pet rent and one-time pet security deposit.