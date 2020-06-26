All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3743 Bryant Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3743 Bryant Ave N
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

3743 Bryant Ave N

3743 Bryant Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3743 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Single Family Home, Off street parking, fresh paint, new carpet, laundry hookups.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Bryant Ave N have any available units?
3743 Bryant Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3743 Bryant Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Bryant Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Bryant Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3743 Bryant Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3743 Bryant Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Bryant Ave N offers parking.
Does 3743 Bryant Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Bryant Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Bryant Ave N have a pool?
No, 3743 Bryant Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Bryant Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3743 Bryant Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Bryant Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Bryant Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3743 Bryant Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3743 Bryant Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University