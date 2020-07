222 Hennepin Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest suite wine room yoga dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly fire pit guest parking lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Feel rejuvenated when you come home to 222 Hennepin Apartment Homes! If you choose an apartment in Minneapolis, MN, that’s part of our community, you’ll be spoiling yourself with an amazingly comfortable home in a community with outstanding amenities. Add to that the fact that 222 Hennepin is in the heart of downtown for access to all the jobs, schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment the city has to offer.



You’ll love our beautifully designed studios and our one and two-bedroom apartments that are waiting for you to call them home. Put on your chef’s hat and get to work in your new kitchen with sleek cabinetry, stone countertops, double sinks, a handy kitchen island, and a complete stainless steel appliance package. Feel the spaciousness of your open floor plan, and relax any time of day on your private patio or balcony. Large walk-in closets are ready and waiting for your stylish wardrobe and precious belongings. When the weather gets toasty in Minneapolis, you’ll appreciate