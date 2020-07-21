3715 Dupont Avenue N

This one of a kind 2 Bed 2 bath home is ready to move in August 1st. Owner occupied previously and lovingly cared for this home will check everything on your wish list. Updated custom kitchen with dishwasher and farmers sink. Hardwood charm throughout. Upstairs there are 2 full sized bedrooms and an office along with the bathroom. The second bath is found in the basement with shower. 2 car garage for storage and parking. Dogs considered on an individual basis. Would ask for pet deposit and max 1. Security deposit equal to one month of rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal as well. There is a furnished option with this property. All or some of the pieces can stay or go. NOT approved for Section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY: https://showmojo.com/l/9af99d4079/3715-dupont-ave-n-minneapolis-mn-55412
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
