Minneapolis, MN
3715 Dupont Avenue N
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:45 PM

3715 Dupont Avenue N

3715 Dupont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Dupont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This one of a kind 2 Bed 2 bath home is ready to move in August 1st. Owner occupied previously and lovingly cared for this home will check everything on your wish list. Updated custom kitchen with dishwasher and farmers sink. Hardwood charm throughout. Upstairs there are 2 full sized bedrooms and an office along with the bathroom. The second bath is found in the basement with shower. 2 car garage for storage and parking. Dogs considered on an individual basis. Would ask for pet deposit and max 1. Security deposit equal to one month of rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal as well. There is a furnished option with this property. All or some of the pieces can stay or go. NOT approved for Section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY: https://showmojo.com/l/9af99d4079/3715-dupont-ave-n-minneapolis-mn-55412

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Dupont Avenue N have any available units?
3715 Dupont Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Dupont Avenue N have?
Some of 3715 Dupont Avenue N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Dupont Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Dupont Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Dupont Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Dupont Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Dupont Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Dupont Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3715 Dupont Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Dupont Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Dupont Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 3715 Dupont Avenue N has a pool.
Does 3715 Dupont Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3715 Dupont Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Dupont Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Dupont Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
