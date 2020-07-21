3715 Dupont Avenue N

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage pet friendly

This one of a kind 2 Bed 2 bath home is ready to move in August 1st. Owner occupied previously and lovingly cared for this home will check everything on your wish list. Updated custom kitchen with dishwasher and farmers sink. Hardwood charm throughout. Upstairs there are 2 full sized bedrooms and an office along with the bathroom. The second bath is found in the basement with shower. 2 car garage for storage and parking. Dogs considered on an individual basis. Would ask for pet deposit and max 1. Security deposit equal to one month of rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal as well. There is a furnished option with this property. All or some of the pieces can stay or go. NOT approved for Section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY: https://showmojo.com/l/9af99d4079/3715-dupont-ave-n-minneapolis-mn-55412