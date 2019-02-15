3640 Columbus Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d042eb9089 ---- Free Laundry! 2 bed/1 bath, friendly, 4-plex Minneapolis! This cozy unit has been recently updated. Includes gorgeous woodwork, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Has lots of windows to let in natural lighting, front and back entrances, storage in the basement. Come with 1 parking spot, free laundry in the basement. Convenient South Minneapolis location, close to Downtown, Uptown, U of M. Don\'t miss this one! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-2 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Electricity, gas, 25% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Snow-sidewalks/walkways/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ 1 off street parking space comes with the unit! Copy and paste the link below to your browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/d042eb9089