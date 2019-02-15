All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
3640 Columbus Ave
3640 Columbus Ave

3640 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3640 Columbus Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Central

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d042eb9089 ---- Free Laundry! 2 bed/1 bath, friendly, 4-plex Minneapolis! This cozy unit has been recently updated. Includes gorgeous woodwork, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Has lots of windows to let in natural lighting, front and back entrances, storage in the basement. Come with 1 parking spot, free laundry in the basement. Convenient South Minneapolis location, close to Downtown, Uptown, U of M. Don\'t miss this one! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-2 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Electricity, gas, 25% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Snow-sidewalks/walkways/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ 1 off street parking space comes with the unit! Copy and paste the link below to your browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/d042eb9089

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Columbus Ave have any available units?
3640 Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 3640 Columbus Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3640 Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Columbus Ave does offer parking.
Does 3640 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 3640 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 3640 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
