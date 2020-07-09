3525 18th Ave S

Amenities
Pet Friendly Lower Level 2 Bed/1 Bath - Minneapolis!
This charming 2 bedroom features brand new stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher.
Has beautiful gleaming hardwoods throughout and a huge backyard, with a nice deck.
Perfect location-close to restaurants, parks and lakes and more.
Pet friendly.
Applicant must have viewed the property in person
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Owner pays: Snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/69f7170036