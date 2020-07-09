All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3525 18th Ave S
Last updated May 25 2020 at 2:06 AM

3525 18th Ave S

3525 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3525 18th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet Friendly Lower Level 2 Bed/1 Bath - Minneapolis!

This charming 2 bedroom features brand new stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher.
Has beautiful gleaming hardwoods throughout and a huge backyard, with a nice deck.
Perfect location-close to restaurants, parks and lakes and more.
Pet friendly.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30% 
No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date 
Security deposit is=1 month's rent 
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Owner pays: Snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/   

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/69f7170036

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 18th Ave S have any available units?
3525 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 18th Ave S have?
Some of 3525 18th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3525 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 18th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3525 18th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3525 18th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3525 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 18th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3525 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3525 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3525 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 18th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

