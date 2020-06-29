333 8th Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4abb11805e ---- 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in the Marcy Holmes Neighborhood of Minneapolis! This cozy condo features an white kitchen including dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. A separate dining space flows into the good size living room with tons of natural light! A good sized bedrooms includes a wall of closet space! This building offers laundry on the end of each level for your convenience. There is a community pool as well heated underground parking and a separate storage locker for your use as well. Located near a bus line, 5 minutes to downtown, restaurants, grocery. Just minutes from Highway 35W this home is conveniently located no matter where your destination! Available: July 10, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: NO PETS Utilities Included in Rent: Heat, Trash Removal, Snow Removal, Lawn Care Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $35/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.