Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

333 8th Street SE

333 8th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

333 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4abb11805e ---- 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in the Marcy Holmes Neighborhood of Minneapolis! This cozy condo features an white kitchen including dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. A separate dining space flows into the good size living room with tons of natural light! A good sized bedrooms includes a wall of closet space! This building offers laundry on the end of each level for your convenience. There is a community pool as well heated underground parking and a separate storage locker for your use as well. Located near a bus line, 5 minutes to downtown, restaurants, grocery. Just minutes from Highway 35W this home is conveniently located no matter where your destination! Available: July 10, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: NO PETS Utilities Included in Rent: Heat, Trash Removal, Snow Removal, Lawn Care Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $35/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 8th Street SE have any available units?
333 8th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 8th Street SE have?
Some of 333 8th Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 8th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
333 8th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 8th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 8th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 333 8th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 333 8th Street SE offers parking.
Does 333 8th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 8th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 8th Street SE have a pool?
Yes, 333 8th Street SE has a pool.
Does 333 8th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 333 8th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 333 8th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 8th Street SE has units with dishwashers.

