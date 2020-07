Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Must See fully furnished single family home with all the upgrades in a great Northeast location. This home has been fully remodeled throughout featuring hardwood, new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new carpet, and lighting. All utilities are included (except cable) as well as high speed internet for streaming along with snow removal/lawn maintenance, and two off street parking spots. Flexible lease terms.